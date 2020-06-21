Closings and delays
Isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for your Fathers’ Day

Showers and storms stay stick around for the start of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Becoming partly sunny today with isolated thunderstorms…highs in the upper 80s
— Mostly cloudy tonight with a few leftover showers…lows in the upper 60s
— Mostly cloudy Monday with scattered thunderstorms…highs in the mid 80s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with thunderstorms likely…highs in the low 80s
— Isolated showers or thunderstorms Wednesday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs around 80
— A spotty shower possible Friday…highs in the low 80s
— Scattered thunderstorms possible next Saturday…highs in the mid 80s

