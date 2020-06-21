Isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for your Fathers’ Day

Showers and storms stay stick around for the start of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Becoming partly sunny today with isolated thunderstorms…highs in the upper 80s

— Mostly cloudy tonight with a few leftover showers…lows in the upper 60s

— Mostly cloudy Monday with scattered thunderstorms…highs in the mid 80s

— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with thunderstorms likely…highs in the low 80s

— Isolated showers or thunderstorms Wednesday…highs in the upper 70s

— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs around 80

— A spotty shower possible Friday…highs in the low 80s

— Scattered thunderstorms possible next Saturday…highs in the mid 80s