While most of Sunday will be dry and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s, our next storm system will bring a cold front through the area Sunday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region.

As this system moves through, there will be a chance of a strong to severe storm. The threat of a strong storm is low, with the area currently under a marginal risk, or a level 1 of 5, for severe weather.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday night. All of our viewing area is included under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms.

The higher threat of severe weather will be to our southwest. Parts of central Ohio are under a slight risk for severe weather or a level 2 of 5, and parts of southwestern Ohio are under an enhanced risk or a level 3 of 5.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday night.

What are the primary threats?

Sunday night’s approaching cold front will run into abundant fuel for thunderstorm development in western and central Ohio. A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop west of the Valley and move in our direction early Sunday night. While this line of storms is expected to slowly weaken due to losing daytime heating, there will still be the possibility of a strong storm. These storms will have the potential to produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

What time are storms expected across the area?

The majority of Sunday will be partly sunny, warm, and humid. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 80s for highs. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening. The current window for strong to severe storms will be between 10 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

Future Tracker at 10:45 p.m. Sunday showing a line of showers and storms moving into the Valley

Future Tracker at 1:15 a.m. Monday showing a line of showers and storms moving through the Valley

The Storm Team 27 Weather Team will continue to monitor this severe weather threat and will provide updates as we head through the next 24 hours. You can also keep up to date with the forecast here.

Are there any other chances for showers and storms in the next 7 days?

We will continue to see the chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday as a storm system continues to move through the area. By Wednesday, the rain will taper off, with the end of next week looking dry with lots of sunshine.