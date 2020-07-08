Isolated showers or storms possible – Staying hot

Closings and delays
Heat and humidity through Friday

WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon/evening.
High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Warm and humid. Patchy fog. Chance for a shower or storm early.
Low: 71

THURSDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 94 Low: 71

FRIDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 93 Low: 71

SATURDAY
Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
High: 84 Low: 70

SUNDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 83 Low: 65

