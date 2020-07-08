Isolated showers or storms possible – Staying hot

Heat and humidity through Friday

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon/evening.

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Warm and humid. Patchy fog. Chance for a shower or storm early.

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 94 Low: 71

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 93 Low: 71

SATURDAY

Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 84 Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 83 Low: 65