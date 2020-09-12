Isolated showers late Saturday, storms early Sunday

Saturday: The Valley will become mostly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures return to about 80 degrees with humidity returning. A few isolated showers could impact our evening, but we will be mostly dry otherwise, and many will not get wet at all.

Saturday night/Sunday morning: A cold front will approach, helping provide a focus for showers and thunderstorms early Sunday. Storms are not expected to be severe, but a few heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning are all possible. Scattered storms will continue through late morning. Then the Valley will dry out for the late day and evening. High temps will top out oin the mid-70s.



Extended forecast: Monday will be a nice, mostly sunny day with highs near 70 degrees and low humidity. Temperatures will cool into the mid-40s Tuesday morning, with some rural spots dipping into the upper-30s under a clear sky! Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny in the afternoon with highs in the 70s. Another chance for showers and storms arrives Thursday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-70s. We will cool back into the low-70s with more sun on the way midday Friday through Saturday.