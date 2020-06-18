Closings and delays
Isolated showers and storms stay in the forecast

More heat and humidity on the way for your Father's day weekend

TONIGHT: Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early (40%)
Low: 61

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower early. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. (40%)
Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 63

MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 62

