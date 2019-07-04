Isolated shower/storm threat tapers off tonight

Warm and humid into the weekend

FORECAST:

Tonight: Humid. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 69

Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon. (60%)

High: 87 Low: 69

Friday night: Humid and warm. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. (60%)

High: 85 Low: 70

Sunday: Not as humid. Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 66

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 58



Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 59