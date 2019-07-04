Isolated shower/storm threat tapers off tonight

Warm and humid into the weekend

FORECAST:     

Tonight:  Humid.  Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low:  69  

Friday:  P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon. (60%)
High: 87   Low:  69

Friday night:  Humid and warm.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
Low:  70

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Humid.  Scattered showers/storms.  (60%)
High: 85    Low:  70

Sunday:  Not as humid. Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 82    Low: 66

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 81   Low: 58

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. 
High:  82  Low:  58

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  86  Low:  57

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  80  Low:  59

