(WKBN) – A strong complex of showers and thunderstorms is currently moving through central Ohio and will have the potential to impact the Valley later this afternoon.



Temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper-80s due to abundant sunshine and a southwest wind at 10-15 MPH gusting to 20-25 MPH.

Forecast temperature through this afternoon in Youngstown, OH.

The warm temperatures will allow additional shower and thunderstorm activity to develop along the northeastern edge of an ongoing thunderstorm complex in central Ohio. These storms will impact the Valley between a time window of 2-6 p.m.

There is an isolated chance of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon with the main threat being damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning.



WHAT: Showers and thunderstorms with an isolated severe thunderstorm possible

WHEN: Between 2-6 p.m.

WHERE: Northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

You can view the Storm 27 future radar for this afternoon below:

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing thunderstorm potential this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma has placed all of our viewing area in a marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5 on the severity scale). The best chance for a severe thunderstorm will be in Columbiana County, where there is more energy for severe thunderstorm potential.