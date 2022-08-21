A low pressure system in the upper Midwest has already produced numerous showers and thunderstorms across the Valley. One area that received copious amounts of heavy rainfall last night was Columbiana County. Over 2.5″ of rain has fallen in some locations and additional rainfall today could result in flash flooding of low lying areas. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

Rainfall totals across the Valley from last night’s and this morning’s showers and thunderstorms.

Despite the clouds, a strong southerly wind will cause temperatures to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. The temperature increase combined with dewpoint temperatures in the upper 60s will result in additional shower and thunderstorm activity later this afternoon.

Forecast temperature and dewpoint temperature for Youngstown today.

While showers and thunderstorms will be possible all day, the rain chances will increase significantly this afternoon as the cold front interacts with daytime heating and moisture. Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop around 1-2 PM and then multiple waves of storms can be expected well into the night.

Below is an animation of the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker which shows multiple rounds of thunderstorms between Noon and midnight:

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed some of the viewing area in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms today and tonight. The main risks for severe weather will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

WHAT: Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather

WHEN: Storms between 1 PM and Midnight could have the possibility of producing severe weather

WHERE: Northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The yellow color represents a 2 out of 5 on the severity scale for severe weather while the dark green represents a 1 out of 5.

The threat for severe thunderstorms will diminish early Monday morning due to the loss of daytime heating, but heavy rainfall will still be a threat.