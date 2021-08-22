Isolated rain chances today, still warm & humid

There is a chance for a few pop-up showers this afternoon along with another round of 80s for temperatures

Another hot day expected here in the Valley, but there will the chance for a few showers and/or storms to pop-up later on in the day. Highs will be back in the 80s. Chance for any strong storms today is little to none. Overnight, patchy fog will be possible once again with lows falling down into the mid 60s. Monday will be filled with mostly sunshine with the small chance there might be an isolated shower forming in the afternoon. The heat continues to build as we climb to near 90° by Tuesday and Wednesday. Better storm chances return Wednesday and last through Friday.

In terms of the tropics, Henri is expected to stay off to the east with little to no impacts to us. However, New England will be seeing the brunt of it with storm surges, inland flooding, and damaging winds being the primary threats. Landfall is expected sometime today along the New England coast.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few PM showers/storms (30%).

High: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance for a PM shower (20%).

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (30%).

High: 90 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 88 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (30%).

High: 86 Low: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 86 Low: 65