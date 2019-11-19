Isolated pockets of drizzle/freezing drizzle early Tuesday

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for a pocket of freezing drizzle or drizzle early. Mainly early. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 31
Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated sprinkle or light shower. (20%)
Low: 33
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a sprinkle or isolated light shower. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 33
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 32
Friday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 44 Low: 37
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 29
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower early. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 32
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 30