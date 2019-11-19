Isolated pockets of drizzle/freezing drizzle early Tuesday

Warming back into the 40's Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for a pocket of freezing drizzle or drizzle early. Mainly early. (20%)

High: 43 Low: 31



Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated sprinkle or light shower. (20%)

Low: 33



Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a sprinkle or isolated light shower. (20%)

High: 45 Low: 33



Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 32



Friday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 44 Low: 37



Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 29



Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower early. (20%)

High: 43 Low: 32



Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 30