Isolated pockets of drizzle/freezing drizzle early Tuesday

Weather

Warming back into the 40's Tuesday afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for a pocket of freezing drizzle or drizzle early. Mainly early. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 31


Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated sprinkle or light shower. (20%)
Low: 33


Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a sprinkle or isolated light shower. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 33


Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 32


Friday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 44 Low: 37


Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 29


Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower early. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 32


Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 30

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com