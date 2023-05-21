We are inching closer to the start of summer, and with many people heading to the beach in the coming months, it’s the time of year when you’ll want to keep an eye on the tropics.

When is hurricane season?

Hurricane season starts June 1 in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico and runs until Nov. 30. It is the time of the year that warm ocean water and upper-air weather patterns help produce these big storms.

Hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific Ocean starts a few weeks earlier, beginning on May 15th and running until Nov. 30.

How are hurricanes named?

Since 1953, hurricanes have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center.

The lists are now maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Society. There are six lists of names, which are rotated through and re-cycled every six years. For example, the list used in 2023 will also be used in 2029.

The only time that there is a chance in the lists is if a hurricane is very costly or deadly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity. If this occurs, the name is retired, and another is selected to replace it. For example, Fiona and Ian from 2022 were recently retired and replaced with Farrah and Idris.

What are the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names?

Here is a list of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names and their pronunciations.