(WKBN) – September 2023 has been dry, and there is no doubt about it.

This month is eerily similar to the month of May when a dry streak of 20 days started and pushed into early June. During the month of May, there was only 1.30″ of precipitation recorded at the airport, the majority of which occurred during the beginning of the month.

September of 2023 has been even drier. There has only been 0.35″ of precipitation recorded at the airport through the first 20 days and only four days of recorded precipitation in general.

September 2023 rainfall at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Green squares represent days with precipitation and brown squares represent days with no precipitation. The total rainfall in September and the departure from normal is shown at the bottom.

The amount of precipitation is down 2.31″ compared to where we would normally be this time of September. The dry conditions bring up an interesting question: Is this the driest September of all time?

Through the first 20 days, September 2023 is tied for third place for the driest September of all time. The only years that were drier up to this point were 2009 (0.05″) and 1960 (0.10″).

Rank Precipitation (inches) Date 1 0.05 2009-09-20 2 0.10 1960-09-20 3 0.35 2023-09-20 – 0.35 2007-09-20 – 0.35 1959-09-20 6 0.38 1932-09-20 7 0.40 1928-09-20 8 0.43 1920-09-20 9 0.49 1955-09-20 10 0.52 1946-09-20 Top 10 driest Septembers through September 20. September 2023 is highlighted in red.

Overall, the driest September of all time occurred in 1960 when only 0.27″ of precipitation was recorded at the airport. If there is no more precipitation recorded at the airport this month, then September 2023 will be the second driest September of all time. In fact, an additional 0.35″ of rain could fall at the airport before pushing September 2023 out of second place.

Rank Precipitation (inches) Date 1 0.27 1960-09-30 2 0.69 1928-09-30 3 0.94 2017-09-30 – 0.94 1964-09-30 – 0.94 1963-09-30 6 0.96 1920-09-30 7 0.99 1914-09-30 – 0.99 1913-09-30 9 1.04 1897-09-30 10 1.06 1995-09-30 Top 10 driest Septembers of all time.

What is the rainfall outlook for the rest of the month? While specifics are not ironed out yet, the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows very little rainfall for the end of the month. Therefore, there is some likelihood that September 2023 could finish as the second driest September of all time.

Future rainfall model valid through Sunday, October 1, 2023 at midnight.

Our meteorologists will continue to track any rainfall forecast in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center.