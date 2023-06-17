If you were out and about Saturday morning, you probably experience reduced visibility in the air. The storm system that brought rain to our area this past week as moved off to the east and northwesterly winds have pushed some wildfire smoke back over the area.

This was the scene this morning in Warren, Ohio where a combination of fog and haze from the smoke created an orange tint in the sky.

Weather camera view of Warren Saturday morning.

Currently, the Valley is situated between a high pressure system to the northwest and a low pressure system to the northeast. This places the Valley in an area of increased flow from the northwest which has brought smoke back into the atmosphere and hazy conditions.

Wildfire smoke map for the northern U.S. and southern Canada. Red dots represent fires while dark gray colors represent smoke.

Despite the fact that much of the United States and Canada received rainfall over the past few days, Canadian wildfires continue to burn. Unfortunately, these wildfires are expected to continue over the next couple of months.

Therefore, anytime there is a northerly wind wildfire smoke will likely drift over the area.



Saturday morning, the air quality index (AQI) in Youngstown is currently at 113 this morning which is categorized as “Unhealthy for sensitive groups”. There are many areas across Ohio and Pennsylvania this morning that are experienced less than ideal AQI values.

AQI in Youngstown, Ohio as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

Despite the fact that there were six days in a row of rain across the Valley, drought conditions worsened in Ohio and Pennsylvania according to the latest drought monitor. The drought conditions are likely to persist over the next week as there is little rain in the forecast.

Current drought monitor showing moderate drought conditions in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Thankfully, the wildfire smoke today will not be as dense as it was over the area last week. However, there will be the potential for more dense smoke in the future as dry conditions continue to persist.



You can always check the current air quality by logging on to the Environmental Protection Agency website and searching for your city.