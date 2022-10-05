Today is about as sunny as we can get here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania! Today will go into the books as the first sunny day during the month of October here in Youngstown, Ohio.
Most of us are happy to take in all the sunshine we can get as we are aware that the late fall and winter season typically bring more clouds and gloomy weather to our region.
The month of October is the sunniest month of the year here in Youngstown, Ohio.
It is the month of the year that features the highest number of days with sunny skies on average.
How to determine a sunny day
The National Weather Service uses a scale to determine whether a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy. Think of the sky cover as a number from zero to 10. Ten would be cloudy and zero would be clear.
Looking at the numbers in % of Opaque Cloud Coverage:
Cloudy/Overcast = 88% to 100% Opaque Cloud Coverage
Mostly Cloudy = 70% to 87% Opaque Cloud Coverage
Partly Sunny = 51% to 69% Opaque Cloud Coverage
Mostly Sunny = 26% to 50% Opaque Cloud Coverage
Sunny = 0% to 25% Opaque Cloud Coverage
Each day, the climate report will show a number for the amount of clear or cloud coverage. Below, you will find the scale that is used. This is how the records are kept in order to show if a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy.
NWS Sky Condition Scale
CLEAR = (Scale 0-3)
PARTLY CLOUDY = (Scale 4-7)
CLOUDY = (Scale 8-10)
How many days are sunny during October in Youngstown?
October will average eight days with sunny skies.
Youngstown,Ohio will average 8 clear days, 8 partly cloudy days and 15 cloudy days during the month of October.
|October
|Average # of Days with Sky Cover
|Percent of the Month
|Cloudy Days
|15 Days
|48% of the month
|Partly Cloudy Days
|8 Days
|26% of the month
|Clear Days
|8 Days
|26% of the month
How cloudy are we through the year?
See the chart below if you are wondering how many days through the year we are cloudy, partly cloudy, clear here in Youngstown.
|Each Year
|Average # of Days with Sky Cover
|Percent of the Year
|Cloudy Days
|205 Days
|56% of the Year
|Partly Cloudy Days
|97 Days
|27% of the Year
|Clear Days
|63 Days
|17% of the Year
The chart below shows the number of days each month that are clear, partly cloudy, or cloudy throughout the year in Youngstown, Ohio.
|Month
|Clear
|Partly Cloudy
|Cloudy
|Jan
|3
|5
|23
|Feb
|3
|5
|20
|Mar
|5
|6
|20
|Apr
|5
|7
|18
|May
|6
|9
|17
|Jun
|6
|12
|12
|Jul
|7
|13
|11
|Aug
|7
|12
|12
|Sep
|7
|10
|13
|Oct
|8
|8
|15
|Nov
|3
|6
|21
|Dec
|3
|5
|23
