Today is about as sunny as we can get here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania! Today will go into the books as the first sunny day during the month of October here in Youngstown, Ohio.

Most of us are happy to take in all the sunshine we can get as we are aware that the late fall and winter season typically bring more clouds and gloomy weather to our region.

The month of October is the sunniest month of the year here in Youngstown, Ohio.

It is the month of the year that features the highest number of days with sunny skies on average.

How to determine a sunny day

The National Weather Service uses a scale to determine whether a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy. Think of the sky cover as a number from zero to 10. Ten would be cloudy and zero would be clear.

Looking at the numbers in % of Opaque Cloud Coverage:

Cloudy/Overcast = 88% to 100% Opaque Cloud Coverage

Mostly Cloudy = 70% to 87% Opaque Cloud Coverage

Partly Sunny = 51% to 69% Opaque Cloud Coverage

Mostly Sunny = 26% to 50% Opaque Cloud Coverage

Sunny = 0% to 25% Opaque Cloud Coverage

Each day, the climate report will show a number for the amount of clear or cloud coverage. Below, you will find the scale that is used. This is how the records are kept in order to show if a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy.

NWS Sky Condition Scale

CLEAR = (Scale 0-3)

PARTLY CLOUDY = (Scale 4-7)

CLOUDY = (Scale 8-10)

How many days are sunny during October in Youngstown?

October will average eight days with sunny skies.

Youngstown,Ohio will average 8 clear days, 8 partly cloudy days and 15 cloudy days during the month of October.

October Average # of Days with Sky Cover Percent of the Month Cloudy Days 15 Days 48% of the month Partly Cloudy Days 8 Days 26% of the month Clear Days 8 Days 26% of the month Number of days in October at Youngstown, Ohio that are cloudy, partly cloudy, or clear.

How cloudy are we through the year?

See the chart below if you are wondering how many days through the year we are cloudy, partly cloudy, clear here in Youngstown.

Each Year Average # of Days with Sky Cover Percent of the Year Cloudy Days 205 Days 56% of the Year Partly Cloudy Days 97 Days 27% of the Year Clear Days 63 Days 17% of the Year Days of the year in Youngstown, Ohio that are cloudy, partly cloudy, or clear.

The chart below shows the number of days each month that are clear, partly cloudy, or cloudy throughout the year in Youngstown, Ohio.

Month Clear Partly Cloudy Cloudy Jan 3 5 23 Feb 3 5 20 Mar 5 6 20 Apr 5 7 18 May 6 9 17 Jun 6 12 12 Jul 7 13 11 Aug 7 12 12 Sep 7 10 13 Oct 8 8 15 Nov 3 6 21 Dec 3 5 23 The number of days each month that are clear, partly cloudy, and clear in Youngstown, Ohio

