Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

Sunday will be dry, but Monday will be slushy with a rain/snow mix in the morning hours

After a frigid morning start, luckily we are expected to warm up above freezing for today into the mid 30s with increasing clouds. In terms of any rain or snow, we’re watching our next system set to arrive tonight into the morning. Since warmer air will be coming along with it, it’ll bring us the chance for some rain to mix in with the snow. That’s going to last all day Monday which could make the roads slushy at times. We could see looking at slight snow accumulations up to 2″ by Tuesday morning, but with the rain that could hinder the snow totals. Winds will also be on the blustery side, so it’ll feel uncomfortable and even colder too Monday and Tuesday. We stay above freezing with highs in the 40s for the middle part of the week which will feel like a nice warm-up!

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds.

High: 35

TONIGHT: Snow showers developing. Rain mixing in by morning (60%).

Low: 30

MONDAY: Rain/snow showers continuing (80%). Wet & slushy accumulations up to 2″ possible.

High: 39

MONDAY NIGHT: Mixing showers turn to mostly snow showers (60%).

Low: 28

TUESDAY: Snow showers taper off in the morning then partial clearing (40% AM).

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixing showers possible (20%).

High: 47 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 33 Low: 21

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 24