Increasing chance for a shower or storm

FORECAST:
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Hot and humid. Isolated showers
or storms. (40%)
High: 88
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or storm. (60%)
Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers &
thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong into the afternoon. (70%)
High: 86 Low: 69
Friday: Partly sunny.
Not as humid,
High: 80 Low: 65
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 61
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 68
Monday: Chance for a shower or t-storm. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 69
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 89 Low: 70