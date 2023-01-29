While this winter has been relatively mild, I know many of you are yearning for those sunny days with warmer weather. Even though the cold weather has not been bad, the presence of winter can still be felt by the numerous cloudy and rainy days.

Groundhog Day is approaching and soon we will know whether to expect six more weeks of winter or an early spring. No matter what Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction is, the weather has officially turned the corner and better weather is on the way.

Starting today, the normal high temperature will increase until July 5. We are exiting the average coldest period from January 8-29 where the average high temperature is 34°F.

From the National Weather Service in Cleveland: Average high temperature in Youngstown for every calendar day.

Monday, the normal high temperature will increase to 35°F (baby steps…) and by the end of February the value will be at 41°F.

Here are a couple of other milestones to be on the lookout for:

February 24th: The normal high temperature hits 40°F (26 days away)

March 24th: The normal high temperature hits 50°F (Interesting that this is one month exactly after 40°F – 54 days away)

April 14th: The normal high temperature hits 60°F (75 days away)

May 11th: The normal high temperature hits 70°F (102 days away)

June 18th: The normal high temperature hits 80°F (140 days away)

July 5th: The normal high temperatures hits its highest value of 83°F (157 days away)

Between today and July 5, the normal high temperature will increase by 49 degrees. Additionally, the average high temperature will not begin to decrease for 182 days.

Not only does the high temperature begin to increase tomorrow, the low temperature follows a similar trend. The coldest low temperatures in Youngstown are usually experienced between January 22 and January 29 when the average low is 18°F.

Average low temperature in Youngstown for every calendar day.

Monday, that value increased to 19°F and by April 1 the average low temperature increases above freezing to a value of 33°F. No, that is not an April Fools joke.

The average low temperature reaches its maximum value on July 13 at 61°F stays the same through July 24.

While there is still some winter to go through, I hope this article provides you with the knowledge that warmer weather is on the way!