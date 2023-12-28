(WKBN) – We are closing out the year with mild temperatures here in Youngstown, Ohio. The warmer trend has been a common one this past year.

The month of December is currently in the number two spot in the top ten list for warmest Decembers on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

The hottest years on record in Youngstown, Ohio

Below is a list of the hottest years on record in Youngstown, Ohio. These temperatures represent the average temperature for the year. The high and low temperatures are averaged together.

To this point, with only a handful of days left in 2023, the year is ranked as the fifth warmest year on record for Youngstown, Ohio!

Rank in Top Ten Average Temperature in Youngstown, Ohio Year of Record 1 54.2°F 1931 2 53.1°F 1933 3 52.9°F 1932 4 52.7°F 1938 5 52.5°F 2023 6 52.4°F 1939 7 52.2°F 2012 8 52.0°F 2021 9 52.0°F 1998 10 51.8°F 2020 Top ten hottest years in Youngstown, Ohio on record.

A look at temperatures through 2023

When looking at monthly averages throughout the year, the one thing that stands out is how warm the winter was. This was not only the case to start the year in January and February but also in December. The winter months are the main reason the year ended so hot when you average out the temperature.

The year started very warm throughout January and February.

January ended with an average temperature of 35.5°F. The month was 8.7 degrees above normal!

February ended with an average temperature of 37.2°F. The month was 8.2 degrees above normal!

As spring moved in, the temperature started to retreat closer to normal.

March ended with an average temperature of 38.1°F. The month was 0.9 degrees above normal.

April ended with an average temperature of 51.5°F. The month was 2.5 degrees above normal.

The first colder-than-normal month of the year took place in May.

May ended with an average temperature of 58.1°F. The month was 1.2 degrees below normal.

June was also a colder-than-normal month.

June ended with an average temperature of 65.8°F. The month was 1.7 degrees below normal.

The months were back and forth through the end of the summer and into fall, with average temperatures very close to average. The exception was October when it turned hot.

July ended with an average temperature of 72.2°F. The month was 0.7 degrees above normal.

August ended with an average temperature of 69.5°F. The month was 0.4 degrees below normal.

September ended with an average temperature of 64.9°F. The month was 1.7 degrees above normal.

October ended with an average temperature of 54.7°F. The month was 2.5 degrees above normal.

November ended with an average temperature of 41.4°F. The month was 0.1 degrees below normal.

December is ending with an average temperature of 41.2°F as of today (12-28-2023). The month is running 8.5 degrees above normal!