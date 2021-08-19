If you are younger than 41 years old, you have not experienced an August like this

(WKBN) – August 2021 is climbing the record books here in Youngstown, Ohio. This month has featured rounds of heavy rain, and they are adding up.

To this point, we have added up 12 out of 19 days with at least a trace of rainfall. The rainfall is adding up with 7.01″ as of August 19.

Today’s heavy rain added up to 2.65″ for the day. In a 40-minute period at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport, 2.36″ fell. This big jump in total rainfall pushed 2021 into the Top Ten record books. We are now the sixth wettest August on record here in Youngstown.

We have less than one inch to tie, or break the top record of 7.86″ set in 1956. The last time we had this much rain during the entire month of August was in 1980! If you are younger than 41 years old, you have not experienced an August this wet.

The wettest August here in Youngstown was in 1956 with 7.86″.

The 2nd wettest was in 1911 with 7.79″.

The 3rd wettest was in 1912 with 7.76″.

The 4th wettest was in 1980 with 7.74″.

The 5th wettest was in 1974 with 7.21″.

The 6th wettest is this year with 7.01″.

The 7th wettest was in 1987 with 6.77″.

The 8th wettest was in 1935 with 6.73″.

The 9th wettest was in 1994 with 6.60″.

The 10th wettest was in 1934 with 6.41″.

We bumped 2014 out of the top 10 when 6.26″ fell that year during the month.

We only need 0.85″ of rain as we finish out the month to tie, or break, the wettest August on record.

The 7 Day Forecast does feature more showers and storms. We will have to see how they add up.

