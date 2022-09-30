(WKBN) – Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the most devastating hurricanes to landfall on the Florida coastline.

As images of the extent of the damage continue to shine a light on the power of this storm, we are also gathering data from sensors across the state of Florida. We compiled a list of the available data for peak wind gusts across the state and confirmed tornadoes caused by Ian.

The wind gust reports are preliminary data released by the National Weather Service forecast offices across the state. The tornado reports listed below are confirmed reports after weather service surveys of the damages.

Highest wind gusts from Hurricane Ian near Ian’s landfall location

The following is a list of preliminary wind gust reports released by the National Weather Service. The wind reports shown will only be those at hurricane strength (74+MPH).

The following three counties, Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties, are the counties closest to the landfall location of Ian. The exact landfall location was Cayo Costa in Lee county, Florida. It made landfall as a category four hurricane with sustained winds at 150MPH.

LEE COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS
Lee county is where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Captiva Island, Sanibel, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
3mi SE Cape Coral140 MPH
Southwest Florida International Airport110 MPH
Tarpon Pt.109 MPH
Fort Myers100 MPH
Ding Darling Nwr98 MPH
3.8mi SE Estero95 MPH
Cape Coral Fire Department88 MPH
2.4mi E Estero85 MPH
Fort Myers80 MPH
Desoto-Orange78 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS
Charlotte county is the county just north of where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
Punta Gorda Airport135 MPH
Punta Gorda124 MPH
Grove City110 MPH
2.2mi NE Port Charlotte90 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS
Collier county is the county just south of where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Naples and Marco Island

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
S Pelican Bay112 MPH
2mi ENE Collier105 MPH
2mi SE Bonita Shores99 MPH
2.8mi SE Naples88 MPH
0.8mi E Immokalee81 MPH
Rookery Bay75 MPH
Other peak wind gusts from Ian from counties across the state of Florida

The following is a list of preliminary wind gust reports released by the National Weather Service for counties all across the state of Florida. The wind reports shown will only be those at hurricane strength (74+MPH).

BREVARD COUNTY
Brevard county is along Florida’s east coast. Notable places in the county include Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, and Melbourne

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
Melbourne Beach Barrier Island81 MPH
HENDRY COUNTY
Hendry county is just east of Lee county, where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include La Belle and Clewiston

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
La Belle110 MPH
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Highlands county is in central Florida. Notable places in the county include Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
2.9mi S Archbold79 MPH
Sebring Air Terminal78 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Hillsborough county is on Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Tampa

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
Tampa75 MPH
Riverview75 MPH
MANATEE COUNTY
Manatee county is on Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Bradenton, Bradenton Beach, Palmetto

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport86 MPH
Ruskin85 MPH
MARITIME LOCATIONS
Maritime locations include ocean buoys, fishing piers, and other maritime markers across the state.

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
Sarasota Bay Marker 17106 MPH
1mi S Venice104 MPH
6mi NNW Bonita Shores96 MPH
Tampa Bay Cut87 MPH
New Pass Shoal Light85 MPH
22mi SW Longboat Key81 MPH
8mi SE St Petersburg76 MPH
Skyway Fishing Pier75 MPH
Lake Okeechobee Lock 774 MPH
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY
Okeechobee county is just north of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Okeechobee

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
Okeechobee North75 MPH
Okeechobee City74 MPH
PINELLAS COUNTY
Pinellas county is along Florida’s west coast, just west of Tampa. Notable places in the county include Clearwater, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Seminole

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
St Petersburg – Albert Whitted Airport77 MPH
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport74 MPH
POLK COUNTY
Polk county is in central Florida, just east of Tampa. Notable places in the county include Lakeland, Bartow, Winter Haven, Haines City

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
Lakeland78 MPH
Bartow76 MPH
5mi W Fort Meade75 MPH
Bartow Airport74 MPH
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota county is along Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Sarasota, Siesta Key, Venice

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport86 MPH
Venice82 MPH
Sarasota75 MPH
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Volusia county is along Florida’s east coast. Notable places in the county include Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Deltona

LocationRecorded Gust Speed
New Smyrna Beach86 MPH
Daytona Beach International Airport76 MPH
Confirmed Tornadoes in Florida from Hurricane Ian

Hurricanes typically spawn tornadoes on what is sometimes referred to as the “dirty side” of the storm. The upper right quadrant in the direction of the storm’s movement is a zone that favors tornadic development.

Typically, the tornadoes are short-lived and on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita scale. So far, there have been seven confirmed tornadoes reported by National Weather Service forecast offices in Florida. The following is a list of where those tornadoes occurred.

BROWARD COUNTY
Broward county is along Florida’s southeast coast. Notable places in the county include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Pompano Beach

The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports two tornadoes occurring in Broward county.

Broward County Tornado one: The first occurred around the North Perry Airport. It traveled 5.7 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 94 MPH and the tornado traveled through Pembroke Pines before lifting in Cooper City.

Broward County Tornado two: The second report in the county was for a tornado touching down in Hollywood. It traveled 7.5 miles and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 80 MPH and the tornado traveled to Davie where it lifted.

GLADES COUNTY
Glades county is located just west of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Moore Haven and Buckhead Ridge

The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports one tornado occurring in Glades county.

Glades County Tornado one: The tornado occurred in Moore Haven. It traveled 1.7 miles and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 85 MPH.

PALM BEACH COUNTY
Palm Beach County is located on Florida’s southeastern coast and is just southeast of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Juno Beach

The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports four tornadoes occurring in Palm Beach county.

Palm Beach County Tornado one: The first occurred in Loxahatchee, near Lion County Safari Park. It traveled 1.3 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 100 MPH.

Palm Beach County Tornado two: The strongest reported tornado by NWS Miami occurred in Boca Raton. It traveled 6.9 miles and was rated an EF-2. The estimated peak wind speed was 130 MPH and the tornado traveled through Delray Beach and Kings Point.

Palm Beach County Tornado three: Another tornado was confirmed in Wellington. It traveled 7.4 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 95 MPH. This tornado also ended near Lion County Safari Park.

Palm Beach County Tornado four: A fourth tornado was confirmed in the county of Boynton Beach. It traveled less than a tenth of a mile and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 76 MPH.