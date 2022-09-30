(WKBN) – Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the most devastating hurricanes to landfall on the Florida coastline.
As images of the extent of the damage continue to shine a light on the power of this storm, we are also gathering data from sensors across the state of Florida. We compiled a list of the available data for peak wind gusts across the state and confirmed tornadoes caused by Ian.
The wind gust reports are preliminary data released by the National Weather Service forecast offices across the state. The tornado reports listed below are confirmed reports after weather service surveys of the damages.
Highest wind gusts from Hurricane Ian near Ian’s landfall location
The following is a list of preliminary wind gust reports released by the National Weather Service. The wind reports shown will only be those at hurricane strength (74+MPH).
The following three counties, Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties, are the counties closest to the landfall location of Ian. The exact landfall location was Cayo Costa in Lee county, Florida. It made landfall as a category four hurricane with sustained winds at 150MPH.
LEE COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS
Lee county is where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Captiva Island, Sanibel, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|3mi SE Cape Coral
|140 MPH
|Southwest Florida International Airport
|110 MPH
|Tarpon Pt.
|109 MPH
|Fort Myers
|100 MPH
|Ding Darling Nwr
|98 MPH
|3.8mi SE Estero
|95 MPH
|Cape Coral Fire Department
|88 MPH
|2.4mi E Estero
|85 MPH
|Fort Myers
|80 MPH
|Desoto-Orange
|78 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS
Charlotte county is the county just north of where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|Punta Gorda Airport
|135 MPH
|Punta Gorda
|124 MPH
|Grove City
|110 MPH
|2.2mi NE Port Charlotte
|90 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY WIND GUST REPORTS
Collier county is the county just south of where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include Naples and Marco Island
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|S Pelican Bay
|112 MPH
|2mi ENE Collier
|105 MPH
|2mi SE Bonita Shores
|99 MPH
|2.8mi SE Naples
|88 MPH
|0.8mi E Immokalee
|81 MPH
|Rookery Bay
|75 MPH
Other peak wind gusts from Ian from counties across the state of Florida
The following is a list of preliminary wind gust reports released by the National Weather Service for counties all across the state of Florida. The wind reports shown will only be those at hurricane strength (74+MPH).
BREVARD COUNTY
Brevard county is along Florida’s east coast. Notable places in the county include Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, and Melbourne
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|Melbourne Beach Barrier Island
|81 MPH
HENDRY COUNTY
Hendry county is just east of Lee county, where Ian made landfall. Notable places in the county include La Belle and Clewiston
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|La Belle
|110 MPH
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Highlands county is in central Florida. Notable places in the county include Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|2.9mi S Archbold
|79 MPH
|Sebring Air Terminal
|78 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Hillsborough county is on Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Tampa
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|Tampa
|75 MPH
|Riverview
|75 MPH
MANATEE COUNTY
Manatee county is on Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Bradenton, Bradenton Beach, Palmetto
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
|86 MPH
|Ruskin
|85 MPH
MARITIME LOCATIONS
Maritime locations include ocean buoys, fishing piers, and other maritime markers across the state.
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|Sarasota Bay Marker 17
|106 MPH
|1mi S Venice
|104 MPH
|6mi NNW Bonita Shores
|96 MPH
|Tampa Bay Cut
|87 MPH
|New Pass Shoal Light
|85 MPH
|22mi SW Longboat Key
|81 MPH
|8mi SE St Petersburg
|76 MPH
|Skyway Fishing Pier
|75 MPH
|Lake Okeechobee Lock 7
|74 MPH
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY
Okeechobee county is just north of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Okeechobee
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|Okeechobee North
|75 MPH
|Okeechobee City
|74 MPH
PINELLAS COUNTY
Pinellas county is along Florida’s west coast, just west of Tampa. Notable places in the county include Clearwater, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Seminole
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|St Petersburg – Albert Whitted Airport
|77 MPH
|St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
|74 MPH
POLK COUNTY
Polk county is in central Florida, just east of Tampa. Notable places in the county include Lakeland, Bartow, Winter Haven, Haines City
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|Lakeland
|78 MPH
|Bartow
|76 MPH
|5mi W Fort Meade
|75 MPH
|Bartow Airport
|74 MPH
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota county is along Florida’s west coast. Notable places in the county include Sarasota, Siesta Key, Venice
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
|86 MPH
|Venice
|82 MPH
|Sarasota
|75 MPH
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Volusia county is along Florida’s east coast. Notable places in the county include Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Deltona
|Location
|Recorded Gust Speed
|New Smyrna Beach
|86 MPH
|Daytona Beach International Airport
|76 MPH
Confirmed Tornadoes in Florida from Hurricane Ian
Hurricanes typically spawn tornadoes on what is sometimes referred to as the “dirty side” of the storm. The upper right quadrant in the direction of the storm’s movement is a zone that favors tornadic development.
Typically, the tornadoes are short-lived and on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita scale. So far, there have been seven confirmed tornadoes reported by National Weather Service forecast offices in Florida. The following is a list of where those tornadoes occurred.
BROWARD COUNTY
Broward county is along Florida’s southeast coast. Notable places in the county include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Pompano Beach
The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports two tornadoes occurring in Broward county.
Broward County Tornado one: The first occurred around the North Perry Airport. It traveled 5.7 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 94 MPH and the tornado traveled through Pembroke Pines before lifting in Cooper City.
Broward County Tornado two: The second report in the county was for a tornado touching down in Hollywood. It traveled 7.5 miles and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 80 MPH and the tornado traveled to Davie where it lifted.
GLADES COUNTY
Glades county is located just west of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Moore Haven and Buckhead Ridge
The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports one tornado occurring in Glades county.
Glades County Tornado one: The tornado occurred in Moore Haven. It traveled 1.7 miles and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 85 MPH.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
Palm Beach County is located on Florida’s southeastern coast and is just southeast of Lake Okeechobee. Notable places in the county include Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Juno Beach
The National Weather Service in Miami Florida reports four tornadoes occurring in Palm Beach county.
Palm Beach County Tornado one: The first occurred in Loxahatchee, near Lion County Safari Park. It traveled 1.3 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 100 MPH.
Palm Beach County Tornado two: The strongest reported tornado by NWS Miami occurred in Boca Raton. It traveled 6.9 miles and was rated an EF-2. The estimated peak wind speed was 130 MPH and the tornado traveled through Delray Beach and Kings Point.
Palm Beach County Tornado three: Another tornado was confirmed in Wellington. It traveled 7.4 miles and was rated an EF-1. The estimated peak wind speed was 95 MPH. This tornado also ended near Lion County Safari Park.
Palm Beach County Tornado four: A fourth tornado was confirmed in the county of Boynton Beach. It traveled less than a tenth of a mile and was rated an EF-0. The estimated peak wind speed was 76 MPH.