(WKBN) — It has been a very soggy end to fall across our region of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Rain showers and even a little snow have produced above-normal precipitation. That has not been the case in Western Ohio and into Indiana.

Drought update in Ohio and Pennsylvania

The drought monitor update is out for this week and it shows that eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania are not in any abnormally dry, or drought, conditions. Central to western Ohio is a different story.

A moderate drought is in place across most of western Ohio. Abnormally dry conditions push east to central Ohio near I-71 from Cincinnati to Columbus toward Cleveland.

You can use interstate 71 as a dividing line. East of I-71 is wetter than normal while west of it is drier than normal.

Drought monitor update for Dec. 8, 2022.

There are parts of eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania running at 200% or higher than the normal precipitation over the past 30 days. In Western Ohio, spots are close to 75% of the normal precipitation level or lower. The dry weather has been west, although that may change in the coming days and weeks.

Percent of normal precipitation.

In our region, we have picked up 4.74 inches of precipitation over the past month. That makes our surplus equal to 1.80 inches over the past 30 days at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Rainfall deficit across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

The deficit of precipitation is up to one inch, or more, in western Ohio and Indiana.