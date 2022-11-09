Hurricane Nicole will push into Florida through Thursday with strong wind and heavy rain. This storm will move north through Friday and into the early part of the weekend pushing heavy rain north.

Will Hurricane Nicole produce heavy rain for Ohio and Pennsylvania?

This storm is expected to lift north through the Southeast United States and then move up the Appalachian Mountains on Friday.

Tropical moisture build north with remnants of Hurricane Nicole.



The storm will spread rain into our region of Easter Ohio and Western Pennsylvania by early Friday morning.

Tropical moisture from remnants of Hurricane Nicole will sweep through our region Friday.

Heavy rain is expected with this system, and areas where the rain trains it may add up to several inches.

A look at some of the model outputs for rainfall in Youngstown, Ohio, from remnants of Hurricane Nicole.

How much rain is in the forecast for our region Friday?

The amount of rain is expected to be heavy in spots as this storm moves through Friday. The rain will start early Friday morning and end by Friday night.

The window of rain is all day and into Friday night. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times.

Rainfall could add up to several inches as this storm moves through. The amount off rain will hinge on the speed of the storm as it moves through and whether you are in a location where the rain showers train for a longer period of time. There will be plenty of tropical moisture in place to enhance the rainfall.

A look at the ECMWF Model output for rainfall in our area through early Saturday morning.

A look at the GFS_HIRES Model output for rainfall in our area through early Saturday morning.

A look at the NAM Model output for rainfall in our area through early Saturday morning.

The storm could change speed and path

This system has the potential to produce heavy rain locally as it moves through. There is still the chance it could shift it’s track and speed up which would result in higher, or lower, rainfall totals.

After the storm moves through you can expect cooler temperatures and even snowflakes by the end of the weekend.