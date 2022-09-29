(WKBN) – Hurricane Ian continues to cause trouble across Florida and is moving out to sea for a short period today. The storm will get stronger and become a Hurricane once again before slamming back into the coast of South Carolina.

The strong storm will make its way toward our region through the end of the week and into the weekend.

What we can expect from Hurricane Ian

Model consensus is building confidence in the forecast as the weekend approaches. This storm will throw clouds in our direction and then rain showers. There is a chance for heavy rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday if the storm can push far enough north.

Ian, currently a Tropical Storm, will strengthen again this afternoon and evening. The National Hurricane Center is expecting the storm to become a CAT 1 storm again later today and tonight. Ian is expected to move into the South Carolina coast on Friday morning.

Heavy rain and dangerous wind are expected as this storm moves through the Carolinas and pushed to the north/northwest through Friday and into Friday night.

The storm will continue to push north through the Appalachian mountains and produce heavy rain.

Will Ohio and Pennsylvania feel the impact of Hurricane Ian?

Ohio and Pennsylvania will start seeing clouds from Ian on Friday. The risk for showers will build in late Friday night and Saturday. Rain could become heavy at times Saturday.

The storm is expected to move away from the area on Sunday with a few lingering showers.

You can watch this storm on Youngstown Weather Radar as it approaches this weekend.

Is it possible that Ian will miss our area?

It is possible, but the odds are increasing that we will see rain out of this system as the upper air pattern across the Eastern United States is directing some of the moisture toward Ohio and Pennsylvania.