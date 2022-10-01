Hurricane Ian brought extremely dangerous winds and very heavy rainfall to Florida and will go down as one of the most devastating hurricanes to make landfall in the state.
During Hurricane Ian, many locations across Florida picked up several inches of rain. We compiled a list of available rainfall reports greater than 10 inches. These rainfall reports are preliminary data released by the National Weather Service forecast offices across the state.
How much rain fell across Florida during Hurricane Ian?
The following is a list of preliminary rainfall reports released by the National Weather Service. The reports shown will only be those of rainfall totals greater than 10 inches. Many other locations across the state also picked up more than 5 inches of rain.
Lee County Recorded Rainfall
Lee County is where Hurricane Ian made landfall. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are cities located in Lee County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|5 W Lehigh Acres
|14.42″
Brevard County Recorded Rainfall
Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, and Melbourne are cities located in Brevard County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|3.5 NW Titusville
|14.07″
|NASA Shuttle FCL
|14.45″
|3 SSW Titusville
|10.75″
|Merrit Island
|10.69″
|5.1 NW Cocoa
|10.08″
Flagler County Recorded Rainfall
Flagler Beach and Palm Coast are cities in Flagler County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|FSWN Flagler Rima Ridge
|13.81″
|West Central Palm Coast
|10.66″
Hardee County Recorded Rainfall
Bowling Green and Wauchula are cities located in Hardee County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|2.5 S Ona
|12.24″
Orange County Recorded Rainfall
Orlando is a city located in Orange County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|3.5 SE Union Park
|16.69″
|3.1 SE Union Park
|14.88″
|5.3 ENE Orlando
|13.37″
|Pine Castle
|13.89″
|Orlando International Airport
|12.94″
|12 S Orlando
|12.85″
|1 SE Aloma
|12.46″
|Magic Kingdom
|12.13″
|1 NW Azalea Park
|11.90″
|0.4 SW Orlando
|11.71″
|7.6 S Bithlo
|11.58″
|Sea World
|11.57″
|MGM Studios
|11.46″
|1 WNW Orlando
|10.85″
|6.8 W Orlando
|10.22″
Osceola County Recorded Rainfall
Kissimmee and St. Cloud are cities located in Osceola County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|1.4 NNW Campbell
|15.65″
|1 ESE Pine Grove
|12.86″
|5.7 NNE St. Cloud
|11.67″
Pinellas County Recorded Rainfall
Clearwater and South Pasadena are cities located in Pinellas County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|Clearwater Beach
|10.78″
Polk County Recorded Rainfall
Lakeland and Bartow are cities located in Polk County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|Lake Wales
|16.99″
|Frostproof
|10.71″
Sarasota County Recorded Rainfall
Sarasota and Venice are cities located in Sarasota County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|3.6 E Nokomis
|14.20″
Seminole County Recorded Rainfall
Sanford is a city located in Seminole County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|2 ESE Lake Mary
|16.14″
|2.2 W Oviedo
|15.13″
|Winter Springs
|15.11″
|Sanford Orlando Airport
|15.00″
|2.1 N Oviedo
|14.96″
|0.6 S Winter Springs
|14.75″
|2 ENE Goldenrod
|14.46″
|2.3 E Winter Springs
|14.33″
|1 NE Sanford
|14.13″
|.9 Chuluota
|14.09″
|Sanford
|13.81″
|Sanford Orlando
|13.70″
|2 NW Lake Harney
|13.50″
|Oviedo
|13.23″
|0.6 E Winter Springs
|13.19″
|1 N Longwood
|12.84″
|0.6 WSW Chuluota
|12.82″
|2.5 W Sanford
|12.76″
|2 NW Winter Springs
|12.44″
|2.8 NW Longwood
|12.27″
|Longwood
|12.25″
|1.4 SE Altamonte Springs
|11.87″
|2.3 ESE Casselberry
|11.65″
|1 NE Sanford
|11.55″
Volusia County Recorded Rainfall
Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach are cities in Volusia County.
|Location
|Recorded Rainfall (inches)
|1.4 WNW New Smyrna Beach
|15.42″
|3.9 SSE De Land
|12.71″
|3.9 W New Smyrna Beach
|12.36″
|0.1 SW Edgewater
|11.52″
|0.9 S Lake Helen
|10.65″
|1 NW De Bary
|10.60″
|3.2 ENE De Leon Springs
|10.02″