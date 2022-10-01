Hurricane Ian brought extremely dangerous winds and very heavy rainfall to Florida and will go down as one of the most devastating hurricanes to make landfall in the state.

During Hurricane Ian, many locations across Florida picked up several inches of rain. We compiled a list of available rainfall reports greater than 10 inches. These rainfall reports are preliminary data released by the National Weather Service forecast offices across the state.

How much rain fell across Florida during Hurricane Ian?

The following is a list of preliminary rainfall reports released by the National Weather Service. The reports shown will only be those of rainfall totals greater than 10 inches. Many other locations across the state also picked up more than 5 inches of rain.

Lee County Recorded Rainfall

Lee County is where Hurricane Ian made landfall. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are cities located in Lee County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) 5 W Lehigh Acres 14.42″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Lee County

Brevard County Recorded Rainfall

Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, and Melbourne are cities located in Brevard County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) 3.5 NW Titusville 14.07″ NASA Shuttle FCL 14.45″ 3 SSW Titusville 10.75″ Merrit Island 10.69″ 5.1 NW Cocoa 10.08″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Brevard County

Flagler County Recorded Rainfall

Flagler Beach and Palm Coast are cities in Flagler County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) FSWN Flagler Rima Ridge 13.81″ West Central Palm Coast 10.66″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Flagler County

Hardee County Recorded Rainfall

Bowling Green and Wauchula are cities located in Hardee County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) 2.5 S Ona 12.24″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Hardee County

Orange County Recorded Rainfall

Orlando is a city located in Orange County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) 3.5 SE Union Park 16.69″ 3.1 SE Union Park 14.88″ 5.3 ENE Orlando 13.37″ Pine Castle 13.89″ Orlando International Airport 12.94″ 12 S Orlando 12.85″ 1 SE Aloma 12.46″ Magic Kingdom 12.13″ 1 NW Azalea Park 11.90″ 0.4 SW Orlando 11.71″ 7.6 S Bithlo 11.58″ Sea World 11.57″ MGM Studios 11.46″ 1 WNW Orlando 10.85″ 6.8 W Orlando 10.22″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Orange County

Osceola County Recorded Rainfall

Kissimmee and St. Cloud are cities located in Osceola County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) 1.4 NNW Campbell 15.65″ 1 ESE Pine Grove 12.86″ 5.7 NNE St. Cloud 11.67″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Osceola County

Pinellas County Recorded Rainfall

Clearwater and South Pasadena are cities located in Pinellas County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) Clearwater Beach 10.78″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Pinellas County

Polk County Recorded Rainfall

Lakeland and Bartow are cities located in Polk County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) Lake Wales 16.99″ Frostproof 10.71″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Polk County

Sarasota County Recorded Rainfall

Sarasota and Venice are cities located in Sarasota County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) 3.6 E Nokomis 14.20″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Sarasota County

Seminole County Recorded Rainfall

Sanford is a city located in Seminole County.

Location Recorded Rainfall (inches) 2 ESE Lake Mary 16.14″ 2.2 W Oviedo 15.13″ Winter Springs 15.11″ Sanford Orlando Airport 15.00″ 2.1 N Oviedo 14.96″ 0.6 S Winter Springs 14.75″ 2 ENE Goldenrod 14.46″ 2.3 E Winter Springs 14.33″ 1 NE Sanford 14.13″ .9 Chuluota 14.09″ Sanford 13.81″ Sanford Orlando 13.70″ 2 NW Lake Harney 13.50″ Oviedo 13.23″ 0.6 E Winter Springs 13.19″ 1 N Longwood 12.84″ 0.6 WSW Chuluota 12.82″ 2.5 W Sanford 12.76″ 2 NW Winter Springs 12.44″ 2.8 NW Longwood 12.27″ Longwood 12.25″ 1.4 SE Altamonte Springs 11.87″ 2.3 ESE Casselberry 11.65″ 1 NE Sanford 11.55″ Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Seminole County

Volusia County Recorded Rainfall

Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach are cities in Volusia County.