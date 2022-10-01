Hurricane Ian brought extremely dangerous winds and very heavy rainfall to Florida and will go down as one of the most devastating hurricanes to make landfall in the state.

During Hurricane Ian, many locations across Florida picked up several inches of rain. We compiled a list of available rainfall reports greater than 10 inches. These rainfall reports are preliminary data released by the National Weather Service forecast offices across the state.

The following is a list of preliminary rainfall reports released by the National Weather Service. The reports shown will only be those of rainfall totals greater than 10 inches. Many other locations across the state also picked up more than 5 inches of rain.

Lee County Recorded Rainfall

Lee County is where Hurricane Ian made landfall. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are cities located in Lee County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
5 W Lehigh Acres14.42″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Lee County

Brevard County Recorded Rainfall

Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, and Melbourne are cities located in Brevard County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
3.5 NW Titusville14.07″
NASA Shuttle FCL14.45″
3 SSW Titusville10.75″
Merrit Island10.69″
5.1 NW Cocoa10.08″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Brevard County

Flagler County Recorded Rainfall

Flagler Beach and Palm Coast are cities in Flagler County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
FSWN Flagler Rima Ridge13.81″
West Central Palm Coast10.66″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Flagler County

Hardee County Recorded Rainfall

Bowling Green and Wauchula are cities located in Hardee County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
2.5 S Ona12.24″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Hardee County

Orange County Recorded Rainfall

Orlando is a city located in Orange County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
3.5 SE Union Park16.69″
3.1 SE Union Park14.88″
5.3 ENE Orlando13.37″
Pine Castle13.89″
Orlando International Airport12.94″
12 S Orlando12.85″
1 SE Aloma12.46″
Magic Kingdom12.13″
1 NW Azalea Park11.90″
0.4 SW Orlando11.71″
7.6 S Bithlo11.58″
Sea World11.57″
MGM Studios11.46″
1 WNW Orlando10.85″
6.8 W Orlando10.22″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Orange County

Osceola County Recorded Rainfall

Kissimmee and St. Cloud are cities located in Osceola County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
1.4 NNW Campbell15.65″
1 ESE Pine Grove12.86″
5.7 NNE St. Cloud11.67″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Osceola County

Pinellas County Recorded Rainfall

Clearwater and South Pasadena are cities located in Pinellas County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
Clearwater Beach10.78″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Pinellas County

Polk County Recorded Rainfall

Lakeland and Bartow are cities located in Polk County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
Lake Wales16.99″
Frostproof10.71″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Polk County

Sarasota County Recorded Rainfall

Sarasota and Venice are cities located in Sarasota County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
3.6 E Nokomis 14.20″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Sarasota County

Seminole County Recorded Rainfall

Sanford is a city located in Seminole County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
2 ESE Lake Mary 16.14″
2.2 W Oviedo 15.13″
Winter Springs15.11″
Sanford Orlando Airport15.00″
2.1 N Oviedo14.96″
0.6 S Winter Springs14.75″
2 ENE Goldenrod14.46″
2.3 E Winter Springs14.33″
1 NE Sanford14.13″
.9 Chuluota14.09″
Sanford13.81″
Sanford Orlando13.70″
2 NW Lake Harney13.50″
Oviedo13.23″
0.6 E Winter Springs13.19″
1 N Longwood12.84″
0.6 WSW Chuluota12.82″
2.5 W Sanford12.76″
2 NW Winter Springs12.44″
2.8 NW Longwood12.27″
Longwood12.25″
1.4 SE Altamonte Springs11.87″
2.3 ESE Casselberry11.65″
1 NE Sanford11.55″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Seminole County

Volusia County Recorded Rainfall

Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach are cities in Volusia County.

LocationRecorded Rainfall (inches)
1.4 WNW New Smyrna Beach15.42″
3.9 SSE De Land12.71″
3.9 W New Smyrna Beach12.36″
0.1 SW Edgewater11.52″
0.9 S Lake Helen10.65″
1 NW De Bary10.60″
3.2 ENE De Leon Springs10.02″
Recorded rainfall greater than 10 inches in Volusia County