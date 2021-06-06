Humidity returning – What about rain chances?

REST OF SUNDAY NIGHT

After another hot and dry day, dew point temperatures will be on the increase overnight. The clouds will continue to increase as well. Overnight lows will drop to only the upper 60s.

RAIN AND STORM CHANCES THIS WEEK

This week turns unsettled with rain and storm chances each day. No days will be all-day washouts. The humid conditions and tropical moisture fetching into the region will allow for opportunities of pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. While they are possible at any point this week, the best chances will be during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

STEADY TEMPERATURES BUT STAYING HUMID

Afternoon highs this week will be fairly steady in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows expected to be in the middle to upper 60s. It will be very muggy all week long, aiding in the risk of storms. The pattern could break down into next weekend.