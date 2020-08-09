Humidity and storm chances returning to the forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Warmer.
Low: 66

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies.
High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms toward morning. (30%)
Low: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (30% PM)
High: 86 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 67

