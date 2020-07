Hotter temperatures return for the weekend

OVERNIGHT: Humid and warm. Chance for showers or storms. Some storms may produce gusty wind and heavy rain. (60%)

Low: 69

THURSDAY: Humid and warm. Chance for showers or storms. Some storms may produce gusty wind and heavy rain. (60%)

High: 81 Low: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or storms early. (40%)

Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated sprinkle or shower. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 89 Low: 65