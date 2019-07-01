Humid through your 4th of July

Showers and storms will increase through the week.

Tonight: A few clouds. An isolated shower possible late. (20%)
Low: 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms(mainly afternoon). (40%)
High: 88 Low: 66

Tuesday night: Showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Some storms may be strong through evening. (70%)
Low: 69

Wednesday: P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)
High: 85 Low: 69

Thursday: P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)
High: 89 Low: 69

Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)
High: 88 Low: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm & humid. Chance for showers/storms. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 70

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 69

Monday: Partly sunny. Not as hot.
High: 81 Low: 63

