We are now about halfway through the first month of 2023. How crazy does it feel to say that? The first month of 2023 has already brought some interesting weather to the Valley; temperatures have been well above average most of the days this month, which brought several rain events to the area.



This time of year, the weather in Ohio can feel like it is always cloudy and dreary. Therefore, it can be hard to discern whether or not there has been more precipitation than usual without digging into the observed data. The good news for you is that I am going to do all of the work for you today. I propose that you grab a cup of coffee, sit back in your chair, and read all about some January precipitation statistics in Youngstown, Ohio.

Through the first 15 days of January, 2.58″ of rain has fallen at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. The normal amount of rain expected at this time is 1.58″, thus the rainfall is above average for this time of the month by about one inch of rain.

We are now about halfway through January. How does the observed rainfall in 2023 compare to normal? Through today, Youngstown has received 2.58" of rain which is about an inch above normal. The extremes? 5.91" of rain in 1950 and 0.06" of rain in 1933 through mid January! pic.twitter.com/9XmxW7Weu7 — Adam Clayton WKBN Meteorologist (@clayton_wx) January 15, 2023 Tweet explaining the amount of rainfall received through January 15th in 1933 (blue), 1950 (pink), and 2023 (green). The average is plotted as the brown color.

The extremes are both mind blowing. In 1933, there had only been 0.06″ of precipitation recorded through January 15th. On the contrary, through January 15th, 1950, there had been nearly 6″ of rain recorded at the airport. There were probably people sailing up and down South Avenue.

What are the wettest Januaries in Youngstown?

You might be wondering: How does January 2023 rank compared to the wettest Januaries of all time in Youngstown? For clarity, I am going to use two lists: One for mid January and one that includes the entire month of January.

Top 10 wettest Januaries through January 15th

RANK YEAR PRECIPITATION (INCHES) 1 1950 5.91″ 2 2005 5.26″ 3 1998 4.04″ 4 2007 3.83″ 5 1999 3.46″ 6 2017 3.39″ 7 1930 3.03″ 8 1937 2.89″ 9 1947 2.68″ 10 2023 2.59″ Top ten wettest Januaries through January 15th at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. The current year (2023) is highlighted red.

January 2023 currently ranks as the tenth wettest January of all time through the middle of the month. There will be additional rainfall chances this week that will push this number even higher. Okay, that is an interesting chart, but what about top ten wettest Januaries of all time?

Top 10 wettest Januaries of all time

RANK YEAR PRECIPITATION (INCHES) 1 1937 7.77″ 2 1950 7.64″ 3 1952 6.82″ 4 1947 6.17″ 5 2005 5.86″ 6 1949 5.42″ 7 2017 5.35″ 8 1959 5.34″ 9 2007 5.20″ 10 1913 4.96″ Top ten wettest Januaries of all time at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

One interesting detail about this table is that January 1950 did not end up being the wettest January of all time. January 1937 holds that title with a whopping 7.77 inches of rain recorded during that month.



This is interesting because, through January 15th, 1937 there had only been 2.89″ of rain recorded at the airport. January 1950 had a over a 3″ head start and still did not win the title of wettest January of all time.

Another interesting fact from the chart is that January 2023 might be able to finish within the top 10 wettest Januaries of all time. The airport would need to receive 2.39″ of rain through the next half of the month to push into the top 10. The rainfall forecast for the next five days will certainly get us close to this value.