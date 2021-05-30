How warm will Memorial Day get?

Youngstown Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog. 
Low: 41

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. 
High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. 
Low: 51

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. 
High: 75

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers or t-storms into the afternoon. (60% PM)
High: 71 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 
High: 82 Low: 60

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. (30% PM) 
High: 84 Low: 62

