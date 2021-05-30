How warm will Memorial Day get?

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog.
Low: 41
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer.
High: 72
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 51
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Chance showers or t-storms into the afternoon. (60% PM)
High: 71 Low: 53
THURSDAY: Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 59
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 59
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. (30% PM)
High: 84 Low: 62