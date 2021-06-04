How warm will it get this weekend?

(NEXSTAR) -- Fisher-Price is recalling two of its baby gliders after four infants died of suffocation, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Included in the recall are the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers (models CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81) and the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders (models GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27). The model number can be found on the underside of the base.