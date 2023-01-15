We are about halfway through January, and while it was a colder weekend, it has been a mild month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania as temperatures climbed as high as 60°. Let’s look at how the temperatures have been through the first half of the month.

What is the normal high and low temperatures in January for the Youngstown area?

January is typically the coldest month of the year. During the month, the normal high temperature is either 34° or 35°. The normal low temperature ranges from 18° to 22°. Overall, the normal average temperature for January is 26°

How warm has it been so far this month?

Through the first half of the month, the average temperature is sitting at 37°, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal. To put into perspective just how warm the month has been, if the average temperature for January stays at 37°, it will go into the record books as the third warmest January on record.

Here is a look at the high temperatures so far this month and their departure from normal:

Date High Temperature Departure From Normal 1-1 47 +12 1-2 49 +14 1-3 60 +25 1-4 59 +24 1-5 46 +11 1-6 36 +1 1-7 34 -1 1-8 37 +3 1-9 39 +5 1-10 37 +3 1-11 45 +11 1-12 46 +12 1-13 37 +3 1-14 27 -7 1-15 37 +3 January High Temperatures and Departure from Normal

January high temperature departure from average

As you can see in the table above, 13 days this month have featured above normal temperatures, with temperatures climbing as high as 60°. There have only been two days so far with below normal temperatures, with one of those being Saturday when temperatures didn’t climb out of the 20s.

What are the temperatures looking like for the next week?

After a colder weekend, the mild weather will return for the next several days. Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Monday and are forecasted to stay in the upper 30s and 40s throughout the week.

Forecasted high temperatures over the next 7 days

Looking beyond next week, it appears temperatures will trend above average as we head into the last week of January.