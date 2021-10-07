How unusual is 80°F during the month of October here in Youngstown, Ohio?

(WKBN) – There is no question that the month of October is off to a warm start. The month has started with seven straight days with temperatures at 70°, or higher. The airport recorded a high of 81° on Oct. 6!

It is not unusual to get 70°, or higher, readings through the month. They typically come through the first half of the month as you would expect as fall weather sweeps in cooler air through the second half of the month.

The month averages nine 70°(+) days each year. We are already up to seven and still have more to come in the forecast into next week. We will have no problem hitting the average this year! We will see if we can accumulate enough to break the record. The current record with the most 70(+) days is 21. That happened back in 1963.

The Top Number of Days During October to reach 70°, or higher:

#1. 21 in 1963

#2. 20 in 1947

#3. 16 in 1932

16 in 1949

16 in 1971

16 in 2017

It is not unusual to get to 80° during the month of October. It does not happen as often as 70°(+), but through recorded history, the airport averages at least one 80° day each year during the month of October.

The most in recorded history at the airport is six days at 80°(+). That happened back in 2007, 1963, 1947, 1938 and 1931.

The Top Number of Days During October to reach 80°, or higher:

#1. 6 set in 2007

6 set in 1963

6 set in 1947

6 set in 1938

6 set in 1931

The hottest temperature recorded during the month of October is 88° F. That happened once in 2019 on Oct. 1 and then in 1939 on Oct. 9.