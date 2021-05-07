How to watch: Virginia rocket launch may be visible to Valley Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We will have a chance to see a rocket launching into space Saturday evening.

Seeing the launch will depend on our clouds clearing enough. There is a good chance too many clouds will keep our region from catching the rocket as it launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Pinpoint Futurecast shows come holes in the cloud coverage in our area around launch time.

If we do clear enough, look to the east/southeast around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 8:02 p.m., with a 40-minute launch window.

It may create a fast light show across a large portion of the eastern United states.

This rocket is a four-stage Black Brant XII sounding rocket and its mission is to explore energy transport in space.

A four-stage Black Brant XII sounding rocket. Credit: NASA

According to NASA, a four-stage Black Brant XII rocket will be used for the mission. The rocket will release barium vapor, which will form two green-violet clouds. The clouds may be visible for about 30 seconds. The barium vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.

Clouds will limit viewing. Hopefully we can catch a window just in time to see the rocket.

What to look for Rocket launching into space

When to see it: Around 8:00 p.m. on May 8

Where to look: Look toward the East/SouthEast