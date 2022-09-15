After enjoying a mostly sunny day, the weather will cooperate nicely for anyone who wants to go outside and view the International Space Station (ISS) when it flies over the Valley tonight. If you can’t make it out to view the ISS tonight, there will be a few other great chances to see it as we head into the weekend. See the forecast here.

When can I view the International Space Station tonight?

The ISS will look like a bright light sliding across the sky. It will be visible over our heads for 5 minutes starting at 8:46 p.m. To view it, you will want to look toward the southwest as the station will appear around 10­° above the southwest horizon. It will climb to 68° as it travels to the east-northeast and will disappear 26° above the east-northeast horizon.

When can I view the International Space Station on Friday?

The weather will continue to be perfect on Friday to view the ISS, with mostly clear skies expected here in the Valley. Here is when it will fly overhead on Friday.

On Friday, there will be two chances to view the ISS. It will first be visible for 6 minutes starting at 7:57 p.m. To view it, you will want to look toward the south-southwest as the station will appear around 10­° above the south-southwest horizon. It will climb to 37° as it travels to the east-northeast and will disappear 10° above the east-northeast horizon.

It will also be visible on Friday for 3 minutes starting at 9:34 p.m. To view it, you will want to look toward the west as the station will appear around 10­° above the west horizon. It will climb to 30° as it travels to the north-northwest and will disappear 30° above the north-northwest horizon.

When can I view the International Space Station on Saturday?

While Saturday will feature a few more clouds, skies will still be mostly clear to partly cloudy, and this will still be great weather to go out and view the ISS.

Saturday night, the ISS will be visible for 6 minutes starting at 8:45 p.m. To view it, you will want to look toward the west-southwest as the station will appear around 10­° above the west-southwest horizon. It will climb to 45° as it travels to the northeast and will disappear 13° above the northeast horizon.

The ISS will also be visible for 1 minute starting at 10:24 p.m. To view it, you will want to look toward the northwest as the station will appear around 10­° above the northwest horizon. It will stay low in the sky and will climb to 12°, where it will disappear above the northwest horizon.