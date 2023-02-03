BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- We are helping you prepare for the arctic blast Friday morning with team coverage.

First News Reporter Kyle Alexander joins us live from Boardman. He’s showing us what you can expect as you head out the door.

It is quite cold out Friday morning. Temperatures are in the teens. Wind chills are in the negatives, and wind is making it feel much colder.

Just to give an idea on how cold it is, normal high temperatures for February sit in the mid to upper 30s for most of the month. Normal average temperatures are typically near 30 degrees. We are about 15-20 degrees below that today.

This is nowhere near the record low of -11 degrees. That was back in 1951. What’s unique about this system is how fast this cold air is moving through the Valley.

Normally, a spell like this lasts for a few days. This cold air is really only impacting us Friday. Something to look out for on your morning commute will be slick spots on the road.

We did not get much snow from this system and main roads are treated quite well. But with how quickly the temperatures dropped and cold road temperatures , icy spots are still possible.

Be careful driving around the Valley Friday. Also, it’s not a good day to get stuck in this cold. Make sure your car is filled with gas.

If you get stuck somewhere, make sure you have stuff to keep you warm, like jackets and blankets. Keep a phone charger with you as well.

To show just how cold it is, I also have this water bottle. I’ll be leaving it outside.

We will see how long it takes to freeze.