(WKBN) – We are in for a nice evening to catch the International Space Station. The station will orbit our location into tonight with a high pass in the sky.

The station will make multiple passes across the sky this week but only a few good passes where we can see it better as it climbs above the horizon. See if the clouds will clear the area for a good view here.

How you can catch a view of it:

The International Space station will look like a bright light sliding across the sky.

First good chance:

Look toward the southwest around 10:42 p.m.

The station will start around 10° above the southwest horizon and climb to 89° as it travels toward the northeast and sets at 10°. This will bee a fantastic view of the station as goes almost directly overhead. It will last seven minutes.

There will be low horizon passes through the night at 12:19 a.m., 1:58 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. These will stay low on the horizon starting in the west/northwest horizon and ending to the east horizon.

Second good chance:

Look toward the southwest around 5:11 a.m. (Wednesday morning)

The station will start around 10° above the west/northwest horizon and climb to 53° as it travels toward the southeast and sets at 10°. It will last seven minutes.

International Space Station facts:

– The Space Station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes at a speed of 17,500 mph.

– It has an average altitude of around 250 miles from Earth.

– The station is 356 feet long.

– The station has a mass of 925,335 pounds.

