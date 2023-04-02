Another round of severe thunderstorms moved through the midwestern and northeastern United States Saturday bringing another bought of damaging winds for the second week in a row.

How did the wind speeds compare to the event last week? Here are some of the max wind gusts that were recorded across Ohio and Pennsylvania yesterday.

Location Wind speed (miles per hour) Fairport Harbor, Ohio 79 MPH Mercer County, Pennsylvania 76 MPH Middlefield, Ohio 70 MPH Cleveland, Ohio 64 MPH Jefferson, Ohio 62 MPH Pittsburgh International Airport 60 MPH Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport 59 MPH Akron, Ohio 59 MPH Meadville, Pennsylvania 58 MPH Maximum wind gusts reported across Ohio and Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 1st, 2023.

Obviously, there were severe winds in other locations but these are some of the reported values from weather stations across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The strongest reported wind speed was 79 MPH in Lake County, Ohio near Fairport Harbor. Later in the afternoon, a 76 MPH wind gust was reported one mile east of Millbrook, Pennsylvania in Mercer County. A 70 MPH wind gust was also reported in Middlefield, Ohio.

The cities of Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Youngstown reported wind gusts of 64 MPH, 60 MPH and 59 MPH, respectively as the strong thunderstorms pushed through the area.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s round of severe thunderstorms resulted in numerous downed trees, powerlines and damages to homes/businesses. The image below shows the severe weather reports from yesterday’s storms. In total, there were 349 reports of either severe level winds or damaging wind gusts across the Midwest and northeast.

Storm reports from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday, April 1 and Saturday, March 25. The blue dots represent wind reports, the black squares represent wind reports greater than 65 knots. The green dots represent large hail reports and the black triangles are hail reports of 2″+. The red dots are tornado reports.

Saturday’s severe weather event was more widespread compared to a week ago where there were only 98 wind reports. Yesterday also featured numerous wind reports in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. There was even a strong tornado reported yesterday that moved through Sussex County, Maryland.

More strong storms on the way?

Unfortunately, the severe weather pattern is staying active across much of the United States. Today, there is a level 3 risk of severe weather in Texas where large hail is expected to impact areas near the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for today, Sunday, April 2. The orange color represents a level 3 out of 5 severe risk. The dark green and yellow colors represents a level 1 and level 2 severe risk.

Later in the week, a strong storm system will affect parts of the Midwest and deep south and more severe weather is expected to form. Right now, there are two level 3 risk areas for severe weather outlooked by the SPC.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday, April 4. The orange color represents a level 3 out of 5 severe risk. The dark green and yellow colors represents a level 1 and level 2 severe risk.

This storm system will move into Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday bringing a threat for thunderstorms. Right now, the SPC has identified much of Ohio and part of Pennsylvania as areas that could experience severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, April 5.

The outlook translates to a 15% probability of a severe weather report within a 25 mile radius of a given point.

SPC day 4 outlook valid for April 5. The yellow area represents at 15% probability of a severe weather report within 25 miles of a point.

Thankfully, the weather at the end of next week will be more calm as the active weather pattern moves out of the United States.