(WKBN) — A strong storm system impacted the region Saturday, bringing severe storms, heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds to the area. These strong winds caused damage and knocked out power for tens of thousands of residents across the Valley.

What were the highest wind gusts recorded across the Valley?

As this storm system moved through, several locations recorded sustained winds of 25-35 mph with wind gusts around 50-60 mph. Here are some of the highest wind gusts recorded across the Valley over the past 24 hours.

Location Peak Wind Gust Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport 61 MPH Newton Falls 60 MPH Grove City 58 MPH I-80 at I-79 55 MPH New Castle Airport 54 MPH I-79 at County Line in Mercer County 48 MPH Highest wind gusts recorded across the Valley

When will the strong winds subside here in Youngstown, Ohio?

The gusty winds will gradually subside during the overnight hours. Winds will be light Sunday, with wind speeds around 5-15 mph.