(WKBN) – A storm system moved into the Valley Monday night bringing multiple rounds of snow showers to the area. The snow showers continued into the day on Tuesday.

The video loop below shows how the event transpired on the Storm Team 27 VIPIR radar:

Video loop of snow event starting Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

The hardest areas were in Trumbull County where there were widespread reports of 3″ or more of snow. Generally, the Valley received between 1-2″ of snow from last night’s snow showers. The exception is in parts of Columbiana County where snow accumulations of around 1″ were common.

Several official snowfall reports from the National Weather Service are listed below:

Official snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service.

There were likely heavier snowfall totals in northwestern Trumbull County, but no official reports were received from that area. The image below is a radar-based estimate of snowfall totals and this data shows nearly 5″ of snow in northwestern Trumbull County.

Radar-based estimate of snowfall totals from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The snow showers will come to an end Tuesday afternoon, and the temperatures will warm up through the rest of the week.