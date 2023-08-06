(WJW) – The daylight hours are getting shorter, and before we know it summer will be behind us and the long winter nights will be here.

The last sunset in the 9 o’clock hour for this year has already come and gone.

In August, Northeast Ohio will lose 1 hour and 8 minutes of daylight by the end of the month.

By August 31, the sunrise will go from 6:23 a.m. to 6:51 a.m., and the sunset will go from 8:42 p.m. to 8:01 p.m.

From there, the daylight hours will only get shorter for the year.

This year, the “shortest day” will be December 22 with 9 hours and 10 minutes of sunlight.