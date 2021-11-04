How much daylength to expect after the time change

The clocks will turn back one hour this weekend. The official change happens early Sunday morning and will result in an earlier sunrise and sunset.

The clock shift does not create more daylight as it is the earth’s tilt toward the sun that is responsible for that. The shadow of the earth, in relation to the sun, grows longer in the winter in the Northern Hemisphere, causing longer nights and shorter days. The reverse is true during the summer as the earth is tilted toward the sun, causing longer days and shorter nights.

DST (Daylight Saving Time) ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November each year. The 1 a.m. hour is repeated, which results in an extra hour for the day.

The reverse is true in the spring season when DST begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March. We skip an hour on that day and go from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. This results in one less hour that day.

What to expect on Sunday, Nov. 7:

Sunrise will be at 7:01 a.m.

Sunset will be at 5:10 p.m.

We will get 10 hours, 9 minutes and 52 seconds of daylength

We will continue to lose daylength until Dec. 22.

Our sunsets will continue to get earlier until Dec. 11, when they go forward one minute to 4:54 p.m. We will bottom out with the earliest sunsets at 4:53 p.m. for six days from Dec. 5-10 here in Youngstown.

Our sunrises will continue to get later until Jan. 11, when they go forward one minute to 7:46 a.m. We will bottom out with the latest sunsets at 7:47 a.m. for 14 days from Dec. 28 through Jan. 10 here in Youngstown.

A look at some sunrise/sunset thresholds through the winter season: