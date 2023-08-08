(WKBN) — We are working our way through a cooler-than-normal summer here in Youngstown, Ohio. We are currently 0.5° F below normal with our average temperature based on the meteorological summer (June/July/August).

We will have to wait and see how August ends before we put the numbers in the record book. The weather forecast for this week does not have any 90° F readings in it.

Have we hit 90° this summer?

It all depends on how you look at it. If you look at an astronomical calendar, we have not hit 90° F this summer to this point. Astronomical summer started on June 21.

If you look at meteorological summer, we have hit 90° F one time.

The recorded weather records this summer in Youngstown, Ohio have one 90° F day so far. That took place in early June. We hit 90°F on June 2 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

What is the average number of days at 90° or higher in Youngstown, Ohio?

The average number of days in Youngstown at 90° or higher during meteorological summer is nine.

Youngstown averages nine days at 90° from June 1 through Aug. 31.

MonthAverage # of days at 90° or higher
June2
July4
August3
Youngstown averages nine days at 90° from June 1 through August 31.

Hottest temperature during meteorological summer

The hottest temperature during the meteorological summer in Youngstown has been 90° F so far.

Below you will see a list of days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000.

Year# of Days
20000
20018
200215
20030
20040
200512
20064
20078
20083
20094
20109
20119
201216
20134
20140
20152
20166
20172
201813
201910
202014
20214
202210
Days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000 in Youngstown.

The years with the most days at 90° or higher during the meteorological summer were both 1933 and 1943. Both years featured 36 days during the June through August season with readings at 90° or higher!

Month-by-month records are below:

MonthRecord # of days at 90° or higher
June – 194317
July – 193117
August – 199512
June through August record number of days at 90° or higher in Youngstown.