BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain causing flooding has already impacted part of our area this summer. Boardman Township caught the heaviest rain out of a storm system, which moved through on September 4.

The community is still dealing with the issues that the heavy rain produced.

Earlier this summer, a story from Storm Team 27 explained how to tell how many gallons of water fell in your area after it rains. You can see how the math works here.

With the heavy rain on September 4, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact amount for the entire township, but we do have radar estimates and some readings to help us try to calculate the totals.

How many gallons of rain fell on Boardman, Ohio on September 4?

To calculate the amount of water, we need to know the square footage of the area.

Take your square footage and then multiply it by the amount of rain in inches. You then take that number and multiply it by 0.623, and that will give you the number of gallons of water for the area you are using.



Area(square feet) X Rainfall (number of inches) X 0.623 = Number of gallons of water in your area

This math is explained in detail here.

It is impossible to find out the exact amount of rainfall that fell over the entire township on September 4, 2022, but an estimate of around 4 inches is a solid number when you look at doppler radar estimates and some rain gauges. Isolated spots had more; some had less.

Back to the math needed:

Boardman Township is 23.8 square miles. 23.8 square miles is equal to 663,505,920 square feet.

The math needed:

663,505,920 X 4 = 2,654,023,680

2,654,023,680 X 0.623 = 1,653,456,752.64

So, Boardman Township can create a total of 1,653,456,752.64 gallons of water from a 4-inch rainstorm.

How many semi-tankers of water would that be?

A semi-tanker can hold around 8,000 gallons of water.

If we could take the four inches of water that fell over Boardman Township and put it into tankers, it would add up to 206,682 [8,000 gallon-] semis to take away the water away!



Using a semi-tanker length of 70 feet long, we can figure out how long this train of semis would stretch if we placed them end to end.

If you stretched the semi-tankers end to end, they would go on for 14,467,740 feet.

Divide the 14,467,740 feet by 5,280 feet to find out how many miles they would stretch.

That equals 2,740 miles!



A trip from Youngstown to Los Angeles is around 2,400 miles.

This is the length a train of tanker-semis would reach if they were filled with water from the rain that fell in Boardman, Ohio on September 4, 2022.

That means we could line these tankers that are full of water from the four-inch rainstorm end to end, and they would stretch past the west coast of California into the Pacific Ocean. That is how many semi-loads of water it would take to remove the amount of water that fell over Boardman Township on September 4!