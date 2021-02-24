How long will the warm up last?

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a few afternoon showers. (40%)
High: 56
WEDNESDAY NIGHT : Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower mainly early. A flurry or pocket of drizzle possible overnight. (30%)
Low: 25
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 40
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 23
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 30
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 27
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 23
WEDNESDAY: Chance rain/snow. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 30