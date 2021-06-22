How long will the fall-like temperatures stick around?

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds.
High: 64
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Cool.
Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 53
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 60
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 68
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 69
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 69
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 67