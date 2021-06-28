How long has it been since Youngstown reached 100°F?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The west has been in the news this week with all the record-breaking heat in place. We have been warm as well, just not as extreme as the west.

Our high of 92°F on Monday was the hottest we have been since July 9, 2020. It has been 354 days since we were at 92°F.

This is the time of the year when things get hot. The sun’s angle is most direct and the summer is supposed to be hot.

Extreme heat has not been available for our region throughout recent years. In fact, we have not made it to 100°F or higher since 1988! That was 33 years ago. Our area does not see 100°F or higher very often. Before 1988, you have to go back to 1954 to find the next 100°F high temperature for Youngstown, Ohio.

You have to go back another 18 years to find the next 100°F or higher reading in 1936. The only other year on record with a 100°F or higher reading was 1934.

The reading of 100°F or higher has only happened eight times since records started in Youngstown.

The hottest temperature on record is 103°F, which happened on July 10, 1936. July 1936 featured four 100°F or higher days!

It has been since 1988 that we hit 100°F. It has also been that long since we hit 99°F. You only have to go back to 2012 to find the last time we made it to 98°F.

