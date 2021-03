SUNDAY MORNING:Clear and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the upper 20's.

SUNNY SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with a warmer day in the low to mid 60's.

NICE WEATHER CONTINUES INTO THE WEEK:Mid 30's for Sunday into Monday morning. Clear skies.Mostly sunny Monday with a high in the mid 60's.Mostly clear and low in the upper 30's Monday night.Increasing clouds for Tuesday. High in the upper 60's.

RAIN CHANCES FOR MID WEEK:Slight shower chance Tuesday night, low in the upper 40's.Isolated shower chance and partly sunny Wednesday. Warm, high in the low 70's.Mainly cloudy Wednesday night with a early evening shower. Low in the upper 40's.Afternoon shower chance for Thursday. High in the upper 60's.

NICE SATURDAY WITH SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY:Friday we'll see a few rain showers. High in the upper 50's. Cloudy and cooler Friday night. Low in the upper 30's. Mostly sunny Saturday. High in the upper 50's.Isolated shower chance Sunday, with a warmer high in the upper 60's.