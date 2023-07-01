(WKBN) — The Fourth of July is just days away, and the day is usually spent outdoors with people grilling out, setting off fireworks or attending different events across the area. With showers and storms around over the past few days, you’re probably wondering if any rain will impact your Fourth of July plans.

What is the forecast leading up to the Fourth of July looking like in Youngstown?

A weather system will continue to impact the area over the coming days bringing unsettled weather to the region on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, there will be rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Sunday will be warm and humid, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday forecast for Youngstown

The chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue Sunday night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Monday will be another wet day here across the Valley. While Monday doesn’t look as wet as Sunday, there will still be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms off and on. The rain will begin to taper off by Monday night, setting us up for a mainly dry Independence Day. Temperatures on Monday will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

What is the forecast for the Fourth of July in Youngstown?

With many different parades and events happening across the region Tuesday, many are hoping for good weather.

Forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday here in Youngstown.

Tuesday is looking very nice here across the Valley. It will be a partly sunny day with just a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Tuesday will be warm and humid, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. You can always stay up to date with the forecast here.