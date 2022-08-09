(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month.

We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.

What is the range of record-high temperatures for the Youngstown area in August?

The climate reporting site for the Youngstown area is at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna. The records for our area are based on measurements taken there. In order for a daytime high temperature to approach record highs for the Youngstown area in August, it will have to surpass 90°.

The lowest record high in August for the Youngstown area is 91°. That’s the record for August 16, and it was set in 1995.

On the upper end of the record threshold, the hottest temperature ever recorded in August is 100°. That occurred on August 4, 1930.

To set an all-time record high for the month, we would have to hit 101°. Not only would that be an all-time record in August, it would also be a few degrees shy of the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the Youngstown area.

The hottest temperature on record in Youngstown is 103°, set on July 10, 1936.

When was the last time we set a record-high temperature for the Youngstown area in August?

The year 1995 is also the last time we set a record high in the Youngstown area during the month of August. The record highs on August 15 and 16 were both set in 1995. The high on the 15th was 94°, and the 16th was 91°.

That means it will total 27 years since the last record high in August if we don’t set one during August 2022.

What are the record-high temperatures for the Youngstown area in August?

DAY HIGH TEMPERATURE YEAR 1 96 1933 2 96 1988 3 97 1930 4 100 1930 5 95 1955 6 94 1931 7 95 1931 8 97 1931 9 95 1930 10 96 1930 11 93 1944 12 94 1943 13 94 1947 14 95 1936 15 94 1995 16 91 1995 17 97 1988 18 94 1937 19 92 1947 20 93 1955 21 93 1955 22 96 1936 23 95 1898 24 94 1936 25 94 1948 26 95 1948 27 96 1948 28 96 1948 29 96 1991 30 97 1953 31 94 1932 Record high temperatures for the Youngstown area in August

Are there any record high temperatures in the forecast?

As we head into mid-month, the pattern is shifting, trending toward a more favorable environment for cooler conditions. You can check the current 7-day forecast for the Youngstown area here.

The current 6-10 day temperature outlook from the climate prediction center, valid for the dates August 14-18, has our area in the 40% chance of below average temperatures for the timeframe.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, valid for the dates August 16-22, also has part of our area in a 40% chance of below-average temperatures.

You can view both outlooks below: